MNS activists ransack Amazon office in Nagpur

Published: August 23, 2023

Nagpur, Aug 23 A group of people created ruckus at an office of Amazon India in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

In a viral video, a group of people seen shouting the slogan 'Vande Matram' ransacked an e-commerce office. The incident was reported at the Ganeshpeth area on Tuesday afternoon.

They were protesting against the sale of Pakistani flags and a book which allegedly hurts religious sentiments of Hindus on the e-commerce platform.

The protesters are said to be associated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Later, a Nagpur-based MNS leader Chandu Lade reportedly wrote to Amazon India Limited, claiming that Pakistani flags were available for sale on its website.

He also claimed that the Amazon website sells a book titled 'Deadly Bhagavat Geeta' which 'denigrates' the Bhagavad Gita and sought its removal from the e-commerce platform.

