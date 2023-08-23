MNS activists ransack Amazon office in Nagpur
August 23, 2023
Nagpur, Aug 23 A group of people created ruckus at an office of Amazon India in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.
In a viral video, a group of people seen shouting the slogan 'Vande Matram' ransacked an e-commerce office. The incident was reported at the Ganeshpeth area on Tuesday afternoon.
They were protesting against the sale of Pakistani flags and a book which allegedly hurts religious sentiments of Hindus on the e-commerce platform.
The protesters are said to be associated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
Later, a Nagpur-based MNS leader Chandu Lade reportedly wrote to Amazon India Limited, claiming that Pakistani flags were available for sale on its website.
He also claimed that the Amazon website sells a book titled 'Deadly Bhagavat Geeta' which 'denigrates' the Bhagavad Gita and sought its removal from the e-commerce platform.
