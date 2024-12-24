More Indian pharma cos to open innovative research in foreign countries: Report

New Delhi, Dec 24 More Indian companies are expected to open new dedicated research and development firms in foreign countries, particularly in the US and Europe, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that Indian pharma players have increased their focus on innovative research and development.

Traditionally, leading Indian drugmakers like Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s used to execute their innovative research and development in India through a dedicated research company in foreign countries.

He added that the move will also help research companies “raise more funds from investors”.

On the other hand, some companies have started establishing dedicated research companies in major markets like the US and Europe.

Examples of such Indian pharma companies are Zydus Lifesciences, Glenmark Pharma, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Suven Life Sciences.

According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, as of December 20, there are a total of 16 drugs in the pipeline from Phase I to Phase III, with these companies having a base in the US or Europe. Two drugs are in Phase III from these companies.

“Indian pharma companies with their research arms in the US or Europe are certainly benefitting from the local talent in those countries. The pipeline drugs from these companies look promising and are expected to bring rewards for these companies in the future,” Khadayate said.

He noted that other Indian companies will most likely adapt the success model of these companies.

This will not only help Indian companies establish themselves on the innovative research and development front but also fuel their growth globally in the innovative drugs space, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor