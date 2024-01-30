Moto G24 Power Launched in India for Rs 8,999

Motorola unveiled its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto G24 Power, in India. The device, part of the Moto G-series, comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.The Moto G24 Power sports a sleek acrylic glass build and houses a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. To keep you going all day, it packs a massive 6,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Pricing and Availability

In India, the Moto G24 Power is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the base model (4GB RAM + 128GB storage) and Rs. 9,999 for the top-end variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage). Interested buyers can choose from Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colour options. Sales are set to begin on February 7 at 12 pm IST through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and select retail outlets.

Launch Offers

Early buyers can enjoy a Rs. 750 exchange bonus when trading in old devices, bringing the starting price down to Rs. 8,249. Additionally, the phone offers EMI options starting at Rs. 317.

Specifications Overview

The Moto G24 Power runs on Android 14 with My UX on top. Its 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD features a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 537 nits. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the phone supports up to 8GB of LPDR4x RAM, expandable up to 16GB with RAM boost technology.Connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The phone features an IP52-rated water-repellent build, ensuring protection against splashes. It comes with stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.



