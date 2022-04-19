Motorola announces India launch date for its Moto G52 smartphone

Motorola has announced that its upcoming smartphone, the Moto G52 which was unveiled last week, will be making its debut in India on April 25.

According to GSM Arena, this smartphone will be sold in India in two colour options, Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.

The phone will pack a pOLED screen in India instead of an AMOLED panel, rumoured to be slightly smaller than the European version (6.5" vs. 6.6").

However, the screen will have a FullHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the smartphone's thickness and weight will remain the same. The triple camera setup on the rear will also be headlined by a 50MP unit.

As per GSM Arena, if the Indian Moto G52 shares the rest of the specs with its European counterpart, you'll get the Snapdragon 680 SoC, Android 12, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro camera, 16MP selfie shooter, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor