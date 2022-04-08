Motorola Moto G22 launched in India at a affordable price of 10,999

Motorola, on Friday, launched the Moto G22 smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup and offers support for a 20W TurboPower charger. Moto G22 smartphone is launched at an affordable price of Rs 10,999. The device is launched in two colour variants - iceberg blue and cosmic black. Moto G22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with 4GB (LPDDR4X) RAM for an efficient performance. The improved power efficiency of Hyper Engine is said to offer more battery life to the smartphone.

Moto G22 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD punch hole display offering 90Hz Max Vision display. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 20W TurboPower charger. Moto G22 comes with a quad camera setup featuring a 50MP camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The smartphone packs a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. "The 50MP main camera sensor with Quad Pixel technology gives super sharp, more vibrant photos with 4x better low light sensitivity. moto g22 also comes with an industry-leading 16MP Selfie Camera with quad pixel technology," M otorola said in an official statement. Moto G22 will retail on e-commerce platform Flipkart starting from April 13.

