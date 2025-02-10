MoU with FoundIt to open 10 lakh job offers annually on NCS portal: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 10 In a move to enhance employment opportunities for young job seekers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FoundIt (formerly Monster), a leading job portal, which is expected to generate over 10 lakh domestic vacancies on the National Career Service (NCS) portal every year.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, and aims to enhance international and domestic employment opportunities for job seekers registered on the NCS portal.

Job seekers registered on the NCS Portal will gain access to vacancies not only within India but also in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, significantly broadening their employment prospects.

Mandaviya urged youths to register on the NCS platform and take full advantage of the numerous career opportunities available. He also said that the NCS portal is integrated with ‘My Bharat, SIDH’ portal which is bridging the skill gap among the youth to make them more employable.

The minister highlighted the NCS Portal’s role in bridging the gap between job seekers and employment opportunities, both within India and abroad.

"The NCS Portal has become a crucial gateway, connecting millions of job seekers with employers at the national and international levels. With the addition of 3,000 to 4,000 job postings daily, this MoU is expected to bring 1.25 lakh international vacancies and over 10 lakh domestic vacancies to NCS each year, significantly boosting employment prospects for Indian youth," Mandaviya stated.

He further emphasised the NCS Portal’s role as a robust employment-generation platform, connecting job seekers across diverse industries.

“With over 40 lakh employers registered, the portal has facilitated the mobilization of more than 4.4 crore vacancies since its inception. At any given time, nearly 10 lakh job vacancies are available, ensuring a steady flow of opportunities for the youth,” he added.

Mandaviya highlighted the NCS Portal’s integration with the e-Migrate platform, under which more than 500 active Recruitment Agencies (RAs) registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have been onboarded to increase its global reach. "This initiative has opened doors for Indian professionals to secure jobs with credible, verified employers abroad," the minister noted.

