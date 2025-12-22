MP to introduce education on Vedas, Yoga and cows in new Gurukul schools

Bhopal, Dec 22 The Madhya Pradesh government is set to incorporate dedicated education on cows into its school curriculum, emphasising their cultural, health, and scientific significance.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh on Monday announced that specialised schools are being developed in Rajgarh and Narsinghpur districts, where students will initially learn Sanskrit, Vedas, and Yoga.

“As we progress further, we will introduce education on cows,” the minister said, adding that it has been scientifically proven that people get energy and inspiration to stay healthy from cows.

“These schools will be a source of inspiration and a research centre,” he said.

He said that the initiative aims to blend ancient Indian knowledge with modern education, promoting holistic development.

“Proponents argue that interaction with cows provides physical and mental benefits, drawing from traditional beliefs about their role in fostering well-being,” he said.

The minister said that the move aligns with efforts to revive Vedic education and cow conservation in the state.

However, details on the cow-specific syllabus are yet to be known.

“As we have Central government-owned Sandipani school for Sanskrit in Indore and Ujjain, on the same pattern, we will start these schools as Gurukul, which will be named after Adi Shankaracharya. Upon success, we will open similar specific schools across the state,” he said.

Besides, the Education Minister said the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to introduce 3367 in Higher secondary schools (of 9-12 standard) in view of the dropouts from eighth standard.

“We have introduced 17 trade and 42 job-role training in these schools. Agriculture trade has been introduced in 690 schools. The Chief Minister has expressed an intention to introduce ‘agriculture’ as a trade in various schools,” he said.

The Education Minister said that as of now, it is available in 690 schools, though it is a big challenge, but the government will add more and more schools to add agriculture as a subject.

“We have included professional education in an additional 984 schools during 2025-26, where the number of enrolled schools has been increased from 4 lakh to 5.90 lakh,” the minister said, adding, “In the next year, it will have 100 per cent enrolment in all such schools.”

He said that these new institutions will function as modern gurukuls, focusing on traditional subjects alongside vocational training to reduce dropout rates and enhance employability.

The Education Minister said that while mainstream science supports nutritional advantages from cow milk and products, rich in proteins, calcium, and vitamins that contribute to energy and health, no peer-reviewed studies directly confirm cows as a source of "energy" or "inspiration" beyond these aspects.

“Traditional Ayurvedic texts and cultural practices, however, highlight cows' revered status for purity and vitality,” he said.

