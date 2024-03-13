MSI launches new AI-powered laptops, 1st gaming handheld in India

New Delhi, March 13 Leading laptop brand MSI on Wednesday launched the new line-up of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered laptops and its first gaming handheld device, Claw, in India.

The full range of laptops will be available in the market at a starting price of Rs 68,990.

"With the integration of latest technologies such as the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in our Intel Core Ultra processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs, we're redefining possibilities in terms of performance, efficiency, and user experience," Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said in a statement.

The gaming handheld also comes equipped with the Intel Core Ultra processor.

MSI has introduced a new lineup of 18-inch gaming laptops, including the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio.

The Titan 18 HX and Raider 18 HX feature top-tier Intel 14th-generation Core i9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, while the Stealth 18 AI Studio boasts Intel Core Ultra processors.

The all-new Vector 16/17 HX, Crosshair 16/17 HX, and Pulse 16/17 AI laptops offer full GPU power for an uncompromised gaming experience, the company said.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the gaming handheld features a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display boasting a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Additionally, the Claw supports MSI APP Player, offering access to Windows games as well as Android mobile games. It offers a 2-hour battery life under full workload conditions, according to the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor