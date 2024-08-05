Mumbai doctors treat 8-year old boy with severe paralysis

New Delhi, Aug 5 Doctors in Mumbai treated an 8-year-old boy suffering from severe paralysis where he faced oral abnormalities and neurological weakness.

The patient, Saurya, faced unique medical challenges since birth, including left hemiplegia (half-body weakness) and an abnormal growth in his mouth that was excised early on.

Despite prolonged treatment for his neurological weakness, he was initially written off as destined for a vegetative life. However, his parents persisted in seeking the best medical and supportive care for him.

The growth in Saurya's mouth recurred, leading to sessions of sclerotherapy -- a treatment that shrinks abnormal blood vessels.

Despite this treatment, the swelling in his mouth continued to grow, causing his tongue to prolapse outside his mouth. The condition eventually became so severe that his tongue extended beyond his chin, creating a significant physical disability that affected his ability to eat and speak.

Saurya started wearing a mask to cover his face and even went to school this way, eating separately in the headmaster’s cabin to avoid scaring his peers and being teased.

His family then approached doctors at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital where he underwent a reduction glossoplasty -- a surgical procedure to reduce the tongue size.

“With aggressive speech and swallowing therapy, Saurya has been able to regain his speech and swallowing abilities. All the artificial tubes have been removed, and he now stands a chance to rehabilitate back into normal school life with opportunities like his peers,” said Dr. Vicky S. Khattar, Consultant in the ENT Department.

During and after the surgery, Saurya required artificial feeding via a nasal tube and was breathing through a tracheostomy tube.

Saurya's successful treatment marks a significant milestone in restoring his quality of life, giving him a chance to live and thrive like any other child his age.

