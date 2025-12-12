Mumbai University, VES partner to set up CoE in Sindhi language, heritage and culture studies

New Delhi, Dec 12 Vivekanand Education Society (VES) on Friday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Mumbai to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Sindhi language, heritage, and cultural studies.

The CoE will also include a dedicated Vivekanand Education Society Sindhi Research and Development Centre (SRDC).

The initiative aims to preserve and promote the Sindhi language, culture, and heritage while strengthening institutional collaboration between VES and the University of Mumbai.

The proposed Centre will be housed in a 12,000 sq. ft. facility in a new building at the University of Mumbai and is aligned with the Government of India’s broader mission to advance Sindhi languages.

Through academic programmes, research initiatives, and community engagement, the Centre will work toward expanding access to heritage language education and scholarship.

“This is a historic milestone for Sindhis and a long-awaited opportunity for them to take concrete steps to preserve their language and literature,” said Advocate Rajesh Gehani, Secretary, Vivekanand Education Society.

According to Gehani, the centre will enable linguistic analysis and study, digitisation of manuscripts, conversion and transliteration of Sindhi texts into digital formats in Arabic and Devanagari, audio rendering of Sindhi books into audiobooks, creation of audio-visual educational and research materials, as well as the recording and preservation of oral traditions.

“It will also support documentation of Sindhi culture, traditions, and heritage; archival and preservation activities; academic conferences, seminars, and workshops; along with educational and training programmes. This model can be replicated in all other states in India, as Sindhis are present across the country,” he added.

Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor, Mumbai University, noted that “the Sindhi language carries a rich cultural legacy and heritage that must reach newer generations with due academic and research support.

“This initiative is not just an infrastructural expansion but a firm step towards the conservation of linguistic heritage,” he said, expressing confidence that the Department will evolve into a national and international hub for research and cultural outreach,” said Kulkarni.

The landmark collaboration marks a significant step forward in elevating, preserving, and advancing the Sindhi language and its rich cultural legacy.

