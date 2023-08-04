Musk denies report to launch stock trading platform

San Francisco, Aug 4 X-owner Elon Musk has denied a report that claimed that the company is planning to launch its own stock trading platform.When a user posted, "JUST IN: Twitter/X is planning to launch its own stock trading platform, per XNewsDaily."

Musk denied the report and said, "No work is being done on this to the best of my knowledge."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user said, "Why not it would be a huge game changer for X," another said, "It’s great that you clarified."

Last week, Musk said that in the coming months, the company will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct the "entire financial world."

Meanwhile, Musk on Friday said, "we are he** bent on making this platform the best place on Earth for great content creators!"

On Thursday, he said, "I get more laughs from this platform than everything else combined and I hope you do too."

"And I learn more here than anywhere else, from artificial intelligence to new discoveries in superconductivity!" he posted.

X-owner also said that he will talk to Apple CEO Tim Cook about adjusting the 30 per cent commission the tech giant takes on in-app purchases.

Earlier this week, Twitter was renamed to X on the iOS App Store, indicating that Apple gave the app special treatment to permit a one-character name.

The exception might be a signal that Musk and the iPhone maker desire to put the past behind them.

In November last year, Musk had accused Apple of threatening to remove the Twitter app from the store.

However, after meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Musk later said it was a “misunderstanding".

