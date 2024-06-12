Musk had sex with two of his employees, asked another woman to have his babies: Report

San Francisco, June 12 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been accused of having sexual relationships with two of his employees, including an intern, and approaching another worker to have his babies, a media report revealed on Wednesday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk in his companies -- Tesla and SpaceX, created a culture which made the women staff uncomfortable.

Women employees at Tesla claimed that they were shown “an unusual amount of attention or pursued” by Musk. A SpaceX flight attendant had alleged that the tech billionaire exposed himself to her and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sex in 2016.

A former female employee who left SpaceX in 2013 claimed that Musk repeatedly asked her to have his children. Tesla CEO, who has at least 10 children, has expressed concerns about underpopulation and has stated that individuals with high IQs should have children, the report mentioned.

In addition, the report claimed that a woman who worked at SpaceX received repeated invitations from Musk to come to his house at night.

This is the latest in a series of allegations against Musk, who has previously been accused of regularly using drugs such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms, and ketamine, sometimes even at work with board members.

Meanwhile, Musk has threatened to ban iPhones from all his companies over the integration of ChatGPT into iPhones and other Apple devices.

