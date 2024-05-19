Musk meets Sri Lankan President in Indonesia, discusses Starlink implementation

New Delhi, May 19 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Indonesia during the 10th World Water Forum, Sri Lankan President's Media Division (PMD) said.

In a post on X, PMD mentioned that Wickremesinghe discussed the implementation of Starlink service in Sri Lanka with the tech billionaire and also mentioned that he is committed to fast-tracking the application process to connect the country with the global Starlink network.

"During the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Indonesia, President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with @elonmusk to discuss the implementation of @Starlink in Sri Lanka," PMD wrote.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Jeevan Thondaman, who accompanied Wickremesinghe to Indonesia, took to X and wrote that the president and Musk discussed Sri Lanka's recovery, economic potential and new investment opportunities.

"President @RW_UNP met with @elonmusk today during his 2-day visit to Bali with me for the World Water Forum. President and Elon discussed Sri Lanka’s recovery, economic potential, and new opportunities for investment," Thondaman said.

The tech billionaire arrived in Indonesia on Sunday morning ahead of the planned launch of SpaceX's Starlink Internet service in the Southeast Asian country.

