Musk to 'significantly' boost childcare benefits at his companies

San Francisco, July 10 Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he is planning to enhance childcare benefits at his companies as part of his mission to tackle the "underpopulation crisis".

"Kids are worth it if at all possible. I'm planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly," he said in a tweet late on Saturday.

The world's richest man currently runs Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

"Hopefully, other companies will do same. Also, Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families. Hopefully, details to be announced next month," he added.

He responded to a tweet asking about the financial implications of having several kids.

The tech billionaire last week showed his support for large families, a day after court documents revealed the tech billionaire had twins with a senior executive at one of his companies.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far," the Tesla CEO wrote on Twitter.

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do," he added.

A report claimed that Musk secretly had twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, in November 2021, just weeks before he welcomed a second child with his former girlfriend Grimes via surrogacy in December.

With the newly reported twins, the 51-year-old Tesla CEO now has nine known children.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor