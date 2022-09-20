Musk-Twitter battle: Jack Dorsey set to be questioned in court

San Francisco, Sep 20 Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to be grilled in the court in the ongoing legal battle between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Parag Agrawal-led micro-blogging platform.

According to media reports citing court filings, Dorsey was set to be questioned by the attorneys from both teams on Tuesday.

Musk's legal team last month submitted a subpoena in the court for evidence from Dorsey.

Twitter and Musk are preparing for their October 17 trial date at the Delaware Court of Chancery to argue over his attempt to terminate the $44 billion acquisition agreement.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO for the second time last November and handed control of the company he helped create to Agrawal. He is currently running the financial services firm Block.

After the world's richest man bought Twitter, Dorsey had said that the Tesla CEO "is the singular solution I trust".

"In principle, I do not believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey wrote.

In May, he stepped down from the Twitter board of directors.

Dorsey has categorically said that he will never be the CEO of Twitter again, as reports of him rejoining the micro-blogging platform surfaced after the $44 billion takeover by Musk.

Musk has terminated the Twitter deal over the presence of fake/spammy accounts.

