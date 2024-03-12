Musk’s X banned over 5 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in Feb

New Delhi, March 12 Elon Musk-run X Corp banned a record 5,06,173 accounts in India between January 26 and February 25, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk, also took down 1,982 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, X banned 5,08,155 accounts in the reporting period in the country. X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 14,421 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, X processed 41 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 1 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company.

"We received 71 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (7,510), followed by promoting suicide or self-harm (3,785), hateful conduct (1,395), and abuse/harassment (746).

Between December 26 and January 25, X banned 2,31,215 accounts in India.

The micro-blogging platform also took down 1,945 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

--IANS

