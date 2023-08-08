Musk's X pays Indian creators in second ad share lot

New Delhi, Aug 8 Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday started paying Indian creators their share of ads revenue in the second lot under its newly launched 'ads revenue sharing programme' for creators.

After receiving their share, several users on X posted screenshots of the message they got from the platform.

"Hello! Your Rs 13,527.16 payout from X (formerly Twitter) is on its way," a message read.

After receiving the amount, one user wrote on Twitter: "Twitter Blue was worth it imo."

"Blue tick ke paise vasool (Money paid for Blue tick recovered)," wrote a user who goes by the name Gabbar, after receiving a handsome amount of Rs 2,09,282.

One more user who received Rs 3,51,000 said: "Thank You @elonmusk."

Moreover, many creators worldwide also shared how much money they received from the micro-blogging platform via its new programme.

One user who received 4,084,00 euro wrote, "Since y'all asked for my stripe, thanks Elon Musk for Twitter Blue."

"People who tweet 24x7 will no longer be considered jobless thanks to Elon Musk," another user said after receiving $3,782.

Creators were supposed to receive their ad share in the week ending July 31, which was paused by the company as it was flooded with requests for payments.

Last week, in an update, the X Support account had said that since its “Ads Revenue Sharing” programme is so popular, “We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout”.

“The volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations,” said the social media platform.

“We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible,” said X Corp.

As Musk rolled out its ads revenue programme for creators globally, including in India, one now needs to be subscribed to X Blue (earlier Twitter Blue), have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and have at least 500 followers.

