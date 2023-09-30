Myntra 'Big Fashion Festival' starts Oct 7; 23 lakh products on offer

Bengaluru, Sep 30 Myntra has announced the dates of the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the platform's marquee annual festive shopping bonanza, which is set to start from October 7.

The fourth edition of the festive-centred fashion event will witness upwards of 23 lakh styles from more than 6,000 leading domestic and international brands, spanning a wide spectrum of categories like fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra’s loyalty program will get Early Access to Big Fashion festival on October 6.

The event will present a wide range of value offers, which include curtain-raiser deals, Grand Opening Hours, Brand Mania, and other limited-time deal constructs.

Shoppers can also look forward to the Myntra Revolutionary Price construct, which includes a 10 per cent bank offer in addition to attractive value offers, according to the company.

During the event, customers can also avail additional 15 per cent off using Myntra's pioneering co-branded credit card in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank, to unlock more value on their festive purchases.

Additionally, the shoppers can avail payment offers through partners like ICICI, Kotak, Paytm, and Cred.

This BFF, customers shopping above a certain amount, will be able to avail exciting rewards which may include gold coins, trolleys, and backpacks, etc.

Myntra, as part of the 'BFF Specials’, has unique hero collections along with over 150 new launches, cross-brand collaborations and interesting CelebXBrand crossovers.

In addition to fashion and beauty, some of the emerging categories geared to witness rising demand this festive season include home products, luggage, travel and accessories, watches and wearables, footwear, and handbags.

In the Indian wear for men and women category, 4.5 lakh styles are available across light and heavy Indian wear, and fusion wear.

Myntra’s Runway Icons with 1 lakh+ styles hosts some of the choicest occasion wear. Indowestern wear is most loved by GenZ and the collection comprises 45k styles from 1,000+ brands.

Beauty and personal care portfolio offers 90,000 products across 1,500 brands with 20 new brands in its international portfolio The Home category on Myntra has more than 2 lakh options, of which, 50,000 are new products that have been added ahead of the festive season

On the international brands front, the platforms have 400+ popular global brands across diverse categories such as accessories, home, menswear, and sports footwear among others.

Customers can enjoy over 5 lakh new styles from brands that are loved and popular in non-metros Myntra Minis, Myntra’s short-form video platform on its app, will enhance user engagement and improve the overall shopping experience, with 500+ offer-led videos through the event including 40 engaging Mini videos every day to help customers discover the scintillating offers of the day.

Other tech-enabled features like MyFashionGPT, My Stylist and Maya, the platform’s conversational commerce chatbot will also play a pivotal role in helping customers to have an enhanced discovery experience.

Myntra’s robust supply chain network, consisting of 17,000 MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation), the platform’s neighbourhood Kirana store partners, will play a pivotal role in fulfilling festive orders across the country.

As part of the festive hiring ramp-up, Myntra has increased its women hiring, taking it to 21 per cent. In addition to the supply chain, of the total hires in the contact center this festive season, 45 per cent will be women hires.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor