Myntra's 'end of reason sale' to start from June 11

Bengaluru, May 30 E-commerce platform Myntra on Monday announced that the 16th edition of its flagship 'End Of Reason Sale (EORS)' is scheduled to be held between June 11 and 16.

The six-day fashion carnival will be a mega bonanza for shoppers of fashion and beauty, where millions of shoppers from across Tier-I and II cities and towns, and beyond can expect over 5,000 domestic and international brands to offer more than 14 lakh styles at attractive price points

EORS will present an opportunity for brands to connect with millions of customers and first-time shoppers from across the country who are expected to visit the platform to cater to their unique fashion and beauty needs.

Brands are gearing up to offer unprecedented deals across a wide set of categories, like women's ethnic and western wear, men's casual wear, footwear, including sneakers, sports gear, kids and teens wear, beauty, and home on the Myntra platform.

Ahead of EORS 16, StyleCast, Myntra's go-to destination for Gen-Z shoppers has scaled its offerings from 7,000 to over 40,000 styles, offering them a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

Myntra will also unleash the full potential of its social commerce platforms which have been a cornerstone of its marketing initiatives to engage with its thriving fashion-forward shopper base.

Customers can look forward to India's most popular influencers, including Big Boss 15 winner Tejaswi Prakash, Hina Khan and Gurmeet Chaudhary, among others, creating over 5,000 looks, in the space of fashion and beauty, on Myntra Studio. Customers who consume fashion and lifestyle content will see brands connecting with them through 700+ M-Live sessions during which brands will offer merchandise at end of reason sale (EORS) prices at the pre-launch itself.

"We are very excited about the upcoming edition of EORS. With 15 editions under our belt, EORS has become one of the most awaited shopping events, and brands leverage this opportunity to offer a wide range of curated collections to match the customers' evolving needs and delight them," said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor