Nanotech, AI, robotics shaping up healthcare as much as space exploration: ISRO chairman

New Delhi, Sep 20 Advanced technologies such as nanotechnology, Artificial Intelligence, and robotics are playing a similar role in shaping healthcare and space exploration, said ISRO chairman Dr. V. Narayanan.

Speaking at the IADR Asia Pacific Regional & 35th ISDR Annual Conference 2025, here, he elucidated ISRO’s advancement in the field of space.

Narayanan, Chairman, Space Commission and Secretary, Department of Space (ISRO), also spoke of India’s rise on the global stage and the importance of scientific convergence.

“India has put itself firmly on the global map. Chandrayaan made us the only country to achieve a successful soft landing. Engineering and medicine cannot remain apart,” he said.

“Nanotechnology, AI, and robotics are transforming healthcare as much as they are shaping space exploration,” he added.

The noted cryogenic engineer and rocket scientist shared about his hobby of reading medical books. He also urged for a collaboration between ISRO and medical institutes to boost innovation.

“Reading medical books has always been my hobby, and I strongly believe that collaboration between ISRO and medical institutes will take innovation further,” Narayanan said.

The expert also lauded medical science for increasing longevity among humans.

“Today, India’s literacy has reached 79 per cent, and the average healthy lifespan of Indians has increased because of medical progress. We have made significant advances across all fields,” he added.

At the event, Prof. Abhijat Sheth, Chairman, National Medical Commission, emphasised the need to strengthen the foundations of medical education.

“Two critical areas often overlooked in medical training are clinical research and communication. These must be made an integral part of the basic curriculum,” Sheth said.

“Embedding them early will help nurture a culture of research, innovation, and discovery,” he added.

The three-day conclave drew more than 600 delegates, including 150 international participants from 20 countries.

