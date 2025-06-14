National Consumer Helpline receives 5.41 lakh complaints, 23 pc from South: Nidhi Khare

New Delhi, June 14 The National Consumer Helpline, where people can register complaints and seek resolutions in an efficient and effective manner, has received 5.41 lakh complaints in 2025, said Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Addressing a regional workshop on consumer protection in Chennai, Khare said that 23 per cent of complaints are from the southern states, which reflects a strong regional engagement of the consumer portal.

Of the “28.54 lakh cases filed nationally, only 5.62 lakh are pending, with southern states accounting for just 13.34 per cent,” Khare said.

Lauding the performance by southern states, she noted that Karnataka and Kerala Commissions disposed of more cases than filed, and several District Commissions achieved 100 per cent+ disposal rates over three consecutive years.

In addition, over 11,900 cases were heard via Virtual Courts, Khare said.

The workshop organised by the Department of Consumer Affairs aimed to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening consumer grievance redressal mechanisms and promoting institutional efficiency.

Khare emphasised that the digital age requires adaptive legal and digital mechanisms and underlined the significance of initiatives like the Right to Repair Portal, e-Jagriti, and strengthening of National Consumer Helpline.

Further, Khare also highlighted the regulatory steps undertaken Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to curb dark patterns, fake reviews, and misleading ads.

She called for continued innovation, collaboratio, and inclusive access to world-class grievance redressal, especially through mediation and virtual hearings.

Meanwhile, Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, President of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), highlighted the evolving scope of the Consumer Protection Act and the increasing shift of litigation from traditional courts to consumer commissions.

He provided valuable guidance to District Consumer Commissions, urging them to adopt a more digital-friendly and tech-enabled approach to enhance efficiency and accessibility in consumer dispute resolution.

“Building digital infrastructure and leveraging technology is important to meet the demands of a rapidly changing environment,” Sahi said. He also called for proactive engagement with administrative bodies to ensure effective enforcement of Commission orders and advised timely coordination in cases requiring expert opinions.

The workshop featured several sessions which focussed on strengthening consumer grievance redressal across key sectors.

These also addressed digital innovation through e-Jagriti, real estate and insurance grievance mechanisms, and medical negligence redressal, with active participation from judicial leaders, state officials, and legal experts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor