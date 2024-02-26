National Science Day 2024: Know All About its Theme, History and Significance

National Science Day (NSD) is an annual celebration observed on 28 February to honor the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'. The Government of India officially designated this date as National Science Day in 1986. On this day in 1930, Sir C.V. Raman announced his groundbreaking discovery, for which he was later awarded the Nobel Prize. To commemorate this significant event, various theme-based science communication activities are organized across the country. This initiative aims to promote scientific awareness and appreciation among people of all ages. Schools and colleges play a crucial role in celebrating NSD by organizing special events and activities related to science and technology.

National Science Day 2024's theme is 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'. This has been chosen as the theme for National Science Day to emphasise the relevance of indigenous innovations and to showcase the work of Indian scientists. The topic heralds a new age and provides an opportunity for the public and scientific community, both domestically and worldwide, to unite, collaborate, work, and contribute to the well-being of India and humanity. Promoting 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat' will help address global concerns and emphasise the need to make India 'Atmanirbhar' through science, according to a statement released by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

National Science Day is celebrated across the nation as a science festival, with a plethora of activities aimed at promoting scientific temper among people of all age groups. Workshops, exhibitions of science movies, thematic exhibitions, live projects, debates, quiz competitions, and seminars are organized to engage and educate the public about the wonders of science. The celebrations are marked by a spirit of enthusiasm, with a large number of people coming together to participate in various events. The Indian Department of Science and Technology, The Giant Metre Wave Radio Telescope (GMRT), The Councils of Science and Technology in every state, The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), and The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium are some of the major venues where grand-scale celebrations take place. These activities not only showcase the achievements and advancements in science and technology but also inspire and motivate the next generation of scientists and innovators. National Science Day is a time to celebrate the spirit of inquiry, discovery, and innovation that drives the progress of humanity.



