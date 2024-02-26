National Science Day: Rashtrapati Nilayam to Organise Science Innovation Exhibits Today

To commemorate National Science Day, Rashtrapati Nilayam has planned to organise science innovation exhibits and various events on Science Day from February 26 to 28. Students from various schools and colleges will participate in various programmes and competitions organised on the occasion. In Science Innovation Exhibits, scientific, research, and development institutes like NRSC, NGRI, CCMB, GSI, NSTI, and IIIT-H will set up stalls and showcase their technology. Along with this, the National Book Trust and Jana Vigyan Vedika will organise the book exhibition. The exhibition will be held for three days, and various books related to science and technology will be displayed. The first day of the celebrations, which will begin on February 26, will see a quiz competition on ‘Latest Trends in Science and Technology’ and science-related seminars. On February 27, various schools and educational institutions will display their exhibits, for which Startup India will act as judges, said a senior officer.

The theme for National Science Day 2024, is “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat,” underscores the importance of homegrown solutions to address societal challenges and foster overall well-being. It reflects a strategic focus on promoting public appreciation for science, technology, and innovation, highlighting the accomplishments of Indian scientists. NSD is celebrated annually on 28th February to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by Sir C.V. Raman, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. The designation of NSD aims to promote science communication activities across the country, encouraging scientific inquiry and collaboration. To commemorate this significant event, various theme-based science communication activities are organized across the country. This initiative aims to promote scientific awareness and appreciation among people of all ages. Schools and colleges play a crucial role in celebrating NSD by organizing special events and activities related to science and technology. The theme of National Science Day changes every year, and various events, workshops, exhibitions, and competitions are organized across the country to celebrate the day and to encourage scientific thinking and innovation among students and the general public.