National strategy on robotics to help India emerge as 'Robotics Hub': MoS IT

New Delhi, Oct 13 India has made significant strides in the field of robotics and the national strategy on robotics policy will present significant opportunities for the manufacturing sector, Industry 4.0 and cyber-physical systems, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Friday.

Releasing the draft national strategy on robotics for public consultation here, the minister said the national strategy on robotics aims help India emerge as a “Robotics Hub” for the world.

“We have put out for public consultation the draft national strategy on robotics and we seek inputs from startups, manufacturing companies and those at the demand side of industry 4.0,” Chandrasekhar said.

The feedback on the draft national strategy on robotics can be submitted through the MyGov platform by October 31.

“This is in line with our strategic planning and thinking for India AI. I invite all those in the robotics and AI ecosystem to contribute and make this a successful policy,” he added.

Advances in AI are expected to have a significant impact in the realm of cyber-physical systems (CPS) such as robotics which relies on AI to enable the interaction of the virtual world with components of physical systems.

Globally, both the public and private sector have recognised the importance of robotic automation in driving social, economic and technical outcomes for the future.

To drive India’s global leadership in robotics, four sectors of strategic importance have also been identified — manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare and national security.

To enable India’s emergence as a global leader in the development and adoption of robotics, a comprehensive, coherent, and efficient deployment of the National Strategy on Robotics is proposed to be undertaken as the ‘National Robotics Mission’.

This will be done through the establishment of the Robotics Innovation Unit (RIU) as an institutional framework under IndiaAI.

