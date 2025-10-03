Navratri sales of consumer goods surge to 10-year high as GST cuts boost demand

New Delhi, Oct 3 India’s economy witnessed its highest Navratri sales of consumer goods in over a decade, propelled by the government’s next-gen GST reforms that reduced tax rates and made products more affordable for the consumers.

These measures not only lowered prices but also unlocked consumer aspirations, enabling families to upgrade vehicles, invest in home appliances, and spend more freely on lifestyle goods, turning festive cheer into record-breaking consumption, as per the data.

Leading car maker Maruti Suzuki clocked a 100 per cent growth in Navratri, which doubled from last year -- best-ever in at least a decade. Maruti Suzuki reported 150,000 bookings and expects to reach 200,000 bookings. The company retailed 85,000 vehicles last Navratri.

The automobile market leader also delivered a massive batch of 1.65 lakh vehicles in the first 8 days of Navratri. On Day 1 of Navratri, Maruti delivered record 30,000 cars, its best single-day performance in 35 years.

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra, which sells popular SUVs such as the XUV700, Thar and Scorpio N, saw sales jump 60 per cent year-on-year.

At Hyundai, the surge in demand for models like Creta and Venue pushed SUVs’ share of total sales to over 72 per cent, as per the data.

Tata Motors retailed more than 50,000 vehicles during the festive period, with demand from Altroz, Punch, Nexon and Tiago models.

Showroom footfalls of two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp have doubled this Navratri with high traction in the commuter segment while arch rival Bajaj Auto also reported strong sales during Navratri.

In consumer electronics space, LG, Haier, and Godrej Appliances reported high double-digit sales growth this Navratri compared to last year.

Haier’s sales soared 85 per cent, nearly selling out its Diwali stock of 85-inch and 100-inch TVs priced above Rs 2.5 lakh. The company also sold 300–350 units of 65-inch TVs daily during the period. LG Electronics India noted “exponential growth” in sales this Navratri season.

Importantly, the first half of the festive season, spanning Onam, Durga Puja, and Dussehra accounts for 40-45 per cent of total festive sales making it the largest consumption season in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor