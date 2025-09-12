Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi commissions new tech hub INS Aravali

New Delhi, Sep 12 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Friday commissioned a new communications base INS Aravali in Gurugram, hoping that the technology hub will boost the Navy's information dominance.

In his address, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi said that INS Aravali provides the foundation for a robust administrative and logistical support, commensurate with the increasing scale and sophistication of facilities, thereby ensuring seamless operations.

"This new base would not only be a hub of technology, but also of collaboration linking our platforms and partners across the oceans, a true embodiment of our Prime Minister's collaborative vision of MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, and would further strengthen India's role as the Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region," he said.

Congratulating the Commanding Officer and the commissioning crew, the Chief of the Naval Staff exhorted them to uphold the Navy's core values of Duty, Honour, and Courage, "As you chart your course towards excellence through information dominance."

In an impressive commissioning ceremony, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi was presented a 50-men Guard of Honour. Captain Sachin Kumar Singh, the first Commanding Officer of the unit, recited the invocation in Sanskrit followed by reading of the commissioning warrant.

After the unveiling of the commissioning plaque by Mrs Shashi Tripathi, President NWWA, the Naval Ensign was hoisted to the tune of the National Anthem. With the last note of the National Anthem, the commissioning pennant was broken on the mast.

The commissioning ceremony was also attended by VAdm Sanjay Vatsayan, VCNS, VAdm Tarun Sobti, DCNS, senior Naval officers and distinguished guests.

INS Aravali, deriving its name from the unwavering Aravali range, shall support various information and communication centres of the Indian Navy, which are key to India’s and the Indian Navy’s command, control and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework, said an official.

Guided by the motto ‘Maritime Security through Collaboration’, the Naval Base exemplifies a supportive and collaborative ethos, working seamlessly with naval units, MDA centres and allied stakeholders, said the official in a statement.

The Crest of the base comprises central mountain imagery perfectly symbolising the unwavering and strong Aravali Range, and the rising sun representing eternal vigilance, resilience and energy, in addition to the dawn of niche technological capabilities in the field of Communications and MDA, said the statement.

Thus, the Crest embodies the steadfast commitment of the Base to facilitate eternal vigilance to defend India’s maritime interests, it said.

