Nearly 50 pc Indians planning for healthy ageing, 71 pc using tech to stay active longer: Report

New Delhi, Sep 9 Nearly 50 per cent of Indians are planning for healthy ageing, while 71 per cent are using technology to stay active longer, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by Boston Consulting Group states that, even though the global population is getting older, only 12 per cent of people worldwide orient their lifestyle around healthy ageing.

On the other hand, India ranks first among all countries surveyed in prioritising longevity, with nearly half the population taking at least some action.

India leads in longevity intervention adoption, especially those related to natural remedies, wearable health trackers, and AI-supported solutions, said the report, based on a survey of 9,350 respondents across 19 countries.

“While the science of longevity is advancing rapidly, our research shows that only 12 per cent of people globally are proactively planning for longer, healthier lives. In India, however, we see a unique opportunity -- consumers here are among the fastest adopters of digital health solutions, with nearly 70 per cent using wearables, apps, and tech-based tools, and one in four already engaging with AI-powered health agents,” said Parul Bajaj, Managing Director & Partner, India Lead – Marketing, Sales & Pricing Practice (MSP), BCG.

“This digital-first mindset positions India at the forefront of reimagining healthy aging, even as challenges remain in making these solutions accessible across income groups. The Longevity Paradox reminds us that longevity is not just about extending years, but about living those years with purpose, vitality, and independence -- and India’s embrace of technology could make it a global testbed for scaling healthy ageing innovations,” Bajaj added.

The report noted that India topped in the adoption of AI-powered health tools with 25 per cent adoption.

The country is also among the top three countries with the highest adoption of wearables and trackers, with 32 per cent.

Compared to the 55 per cent global average, 71 per cent of respondents in India have used at least one tech intervention.

Up to 25 per cent of respondents in India identified some of the unhealthier options as healthy, or very healthy, 5-7 per cent higher than the global average

Indian consumers were also found to be less constrained by privacy concerns, making them more open to digital-first health engagement. However, affordability and accessibility remain critical barriers for lower-income segments.

