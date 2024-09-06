Nepal asks service providers to lift ban on TikTok

Kathmandu, Sep 6 The Nepal Telecommunications Authority on Friday directed the country's internet and mobile service providers to lift the ban on TikTok, in line with a cabinet decision on the short-video app.

"The authority issues a directive to all the concerned Internet and mobile service providers to remove the restrictions against TikTok until further notice," read the directive.

On August 22, Nepal's cabinet decided to lift the ban on TikTok, which was imposed in November last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We uplifted the ban immediately after receiving the directive from the Nepal Telecommunications Authority," Sudhir Parajuli, president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Nepal, told the news agency.

The cabinet while lifting the ban had asked TikTok to fulfil certain conditions while operating the app in Nepal within a period of three months. It asked TikTok to contribute to the promotion of tourism in Nepal, invest in making people aware of digital safety, upgrade the quality of public education, and be sensitive while using the language in the app.

