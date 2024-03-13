New chip manufacturing hubs to have a lasting impact on entire nation: Tata Sons Chairman

Ahmedabad, March 13 The new semiconductor manufacturing plants will have a lasting impact on the entire nation and the ecosystem from across the globe will mobilise to have India as their preferred semiconductor destination, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of three chip manufacturing units worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore -- including two from the Tata Group -- Chandrasekaran said that today is a special day, "with the foundation stone being laid simultaneously for our projects in Dholera and Jagiroad 2,500 kms apart".

"On this historic occasion, I would like to thank PM Modi for his enduring vision to bring the semiconductor industry to the shores of our country," said the top Tata executive.

The semiconductor industry is innovation-driven as it is a foundation for everything digital.

"We look forward to closely partnering with industry, academic institutions, and ecosystem players to select an infrastructure of tomorrow, right here in India. We will be creating thousands of jobs in this journey and this is just the beginning," N. Chandrasekaran told the gathering.

Today, every major economy is looking for self sufficiency in the semiconductor supply chain.

"From the very beginning, we have been fortunate to pioneer several businesses. And today, our journey of building semiconductor chips has begun".

The fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat is being set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL). With a total investment of more than Rs 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam is being set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL), with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

The third semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited with an investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.

