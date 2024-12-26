New laser patterning tech to revolutionise stent surgery for heart diseases

New Delhi, Dec 26 A novel stent surface treatment technology using laser patterning can revolutionise surgeries for heart diseases, according to a study on Thursday.

Traditional metal stents may cause restenosis -- a re-narrowing of the artery -- due to excessive smooth muscle cell proliferation one month after implantation. However, the innovative stent surface technology controls vascular cell responses without drug side effects.

Developed by a team at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), the technology promotes endothelial cell growth while slowing down smooth muscle cell dedifferentiation in blood vessels.

It holds promise for enhancing vascular recovery, especially when combined with chemical coating methods.

“This study demonstrates the potential of surface patterns to selectively control vascular cell responses without drugs,” Dr. Hojeong Jeon, from KIST.

“Using widely industrialised nanosecond lasers allows for precise and rapid stent surface processing, offering significant advantages for commercialisation and process efficiency,” Jeon added.

In the study, the team applied nanosecond laser texturing technology that creates nano- and micro-scale wrinkle patterns on nickel-titanium alloy surfaces.

While stent-induced vascular wall injury causes migration and morphological changes of smooth muscle cells, the wrinkle patterns slowed them down and prevented restenosis. The wrinkle patterns also boost cellular adhesion, promoting re-endothelialisation to restore the vascular lining.

The effectiveness of the technology was validated via in vitro vascular cell studies and ex-vivo angiogenesis assays using foetal animal bones.

The laser-textured metal surfaces created favourable environments for endothelial cell proliferation while effectively suppressing smooth muscle cell dedifferentiation and excessive growth.

Notably, smooth muscle cell growth on the wrinkled surfaces was reduced by approximately 75 per cent. On the other hand, angiogenesis increased more than two-fold.

The surface patterning technology is expected to apply not only to metal stents but also to biodegradable stents, the researchers said.

In biodegradable stents, the patterns prevented restenosis and enhanced endothelialisation before dissolving. This improved treatment outcomes and reduced the risk of complications, said the team planning to conduct animal tests and clinical trials next.

