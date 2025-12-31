New market access support intervention to empower Indian exporters: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 31 To strengthen international market access for Indian exporters, the government on Wednesday launched the Market Access Support (MAS) intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a flagship initiative approved by the Union Cabinet in November this year.

The MAS intervention is being implemented under the ‘NIRYAT DISHA’ sub-scheme of EPM, and is aimed at strengthening international market access for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, first-time exporters and firms from priority sectors, Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Under the Market Access Support intervention, structured financial and institutional support will be provided for activities including Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets (RBSMs) organised in India, and trade delegations to priority and emerging export markets.

According to the ministry, a forward-looking three-to-five-year calendar of major market access events will be prepared and approved in advance, enabling exporters and organising agencies to plan participation well ahead of time and ensuring continuity of market development efforts.

“A minimum participation of 35 per cent MSMEs has been mandated for supported events, with special prioritisation being accorded to new geographies and smaller markets to encourage export diversification. Delegation size has been benchmarked at a minimum of 50 participants, with flexibility provided based on market conditions and strategic relevance,” said an official statement.

Notably, event-level financial support ceilings and cost-sharing ratios have been rationalised, with preferential support being extended to priority sectors and markets.

Small exporters with export turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh in the preceding year will be provided partial airfare support to encourage participation by new and small exporters.

End-to-end processes for event listing, proposal submission, approvals, participant onboarding, fund release and monitoring will be enabled through https://trade.gov.in, ensuring transparency and ease of access for all stakeholders.

Mandatory online feedback mechanisms will be instituted for exporters participating in each supported event, covering parameters such as buyer quality, business leads generated and market relevance.

Based on feedback and implementation learnings, the MAS guidelines will be progressively refined and institutionalised, said the ministry.

The MAS intervention focuses on improving buyer connect and enhancing India’s presence in global markets through structured and outcome-oriented market access interventions.

