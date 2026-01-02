New PLI approvals to deepen value chains in components manufacturing: Industry

New Delhi, Jan 2 The industry on Friday welcomed the approval of 22 new proposals under the third tranche of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) by the government, saying that it marks a decisive inflection point in India’s journey towards deep manufacturing and the creation of globally competitive Indian champions in electronics components.

With this tranche, the total number of ECMS-approved projects rises to 46, taking cumulative approved investments to over Rs 54,500 crore.

Earlier tranches saw seven projects worth Rs 5,532 crore approved on October 22 and 17 projects amounting to Rs 7,172 crore on November 17. The rapid scale-up across tranches underscores the strong industry response and the growing confidence in India’s components manufacturing vision.

“The approval of the third tranche under the ECMS sets a powerful new trajectory for India’s electronics manufacturing journey. Starting the New Year with investments of this scale and strategic depth is deeply encouraging and sends an unambiguous message that India is taking definitive strides towards deep, value-driven manufacturing,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

ECMS is accelerating the creation of Indian champions in components, strengthening domestic value chains, and positioning India as a trusted and indispensable partner in global electronics supply networks.

“This momentum reflects strong global confidence in India’s policy vision and reinforces our shared commitment to building a globally competitive, self-reliant electronics ecosystem,” he mentioned.

According to MeitY, the 22 projects approved in the third tranche alone are expected to generate production worth Rs 2,58,152 crore and create 33,791 direct jobs.

Notably, this single tranche more than doubles the combined projected production value of Rs 1,09,517 crore from the first two tranches, reflecting the accelerating momentum and maturing depth of India’s electronics components ecosystem, according to ICEA.

The latest approvals span 11 critical product segments that serve mobile phones, telecom equipment, consumer electronics, automobiles, IT hardware, and strategic electronics. These include five core components such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), capacitors, connectors, enclosures, and lithium-ion cells; three advanced sub-assemblies including camera modules, display modules, and optical transceivers; and three key supply-chain inputs such as aluminium extrusion, anode material, and laminates.

Together, these categories address some of the most import-intensive and strategically vital layers of the electronics value chain.

Geographically, the projects will be implemented across eight states, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, advancing the Government of India’s vision of balanced, nationwide electronics manufacturing growth and resilient, distributed supply chains.

ICEA also congratulated Tata Electronics, Dixon, Motherson, ATL Battery, TDK, Yuzhan Technology (India) Private Limited, India Circuits, and others for securing approvals under this tranche.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor