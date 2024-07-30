New Qualcomm Snapdragon chip to make 5G accessible for over 600 mn Indian mobile users

New Delhi, July 30 In a bid to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users worldwide, including in India, leading chip-maker Qualcomm on Tuesday launched Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile platform to re-define the entry-level mobile experience.

The chip will make 5G accessible to over 600 million Indian smartphone users, offering peak download speeds up to 1 Gbps, which is seven times faster than the LTE platforms typically available in the same price tier.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will be initially adopted by key OEMs, including Xiaomi and its other brands, with the first commercial device expected to be announced before the end of the year, said the chip maker.

The new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 platform offers gigabit 5G connectivity, robust power efficiency for all-day battery life, and skilled camera capabilities.

Chris Patrick, SVP and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm, said they are immensely proud of the engineering teams for their exceptional work in developing a solution that will significantly enhance mobile experiences for millions of people, not only in India but around the globe.”

According to Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm India, access to 5G will be a key factor towards furthering India’s journey of digital transformation and securing its presence as a global player.

“With the 5G rollout in India a su”5G can bridge the digital divide, empowering Indians with crucial tools and services in education, government services, healthcare, and payments more reliably and securely, as well as drive India’s Made in India agenda,” said Soin.

“We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users across India” said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.

Qualcomm has been at the forefront of innovation in India for the past two decades, contributing significantly to advancements in technology, particularly in fields such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI).

