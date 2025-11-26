New Safran MRO facility will strengthen India’s position as global aviation hub: PM Modi

Hyderabad, Nov 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility in Hyderabad, saying that the new centre will significantly boost India’s position as a global hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

PM Modi, who joined the event through video conferencing, said the project marks a big step towards making India self-reliant in the aviation sector.

“This facility will strengthen India’s position as a global MRO hub,” Prime Minister noted.

The SAESI facility is Safran’s dedicated MRO centre for LEAP engines, which power popular aircraft such as the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.

According to official information, this is the first time a global aircraft engine manufacturer has set up an MRO operation in India, making it a major milestone for the country’s aviation industry.

Spread across 45,000 square metres in the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park-SEZ, the facility has been built with an initial investment of around Rs 1,300 crore.

Once fully operational by 2035, it will be able to service up to 300 LEAP engines every year and employ more than 1,000 highly skilled Indian engineers and technicians.

The unit is equipped with advanced technology to provide world-class maintenance and repair services.

Officials said the new MRO centre will help reduce India’s dependence on foreign facilities, cut foreign exchange outflows and strengthen the domestic aviation supply chain.

It is expected to generate high-value employment and support India’s ambitions of becoming a major global aviation hub.

The government said it is actively working to build a strong MRO ecosystem to keep pace with the rapid growth of the aviation sector.

Recent policy steps -- such as the GST reforms, the MRO Guidelines-2021 and the National Civil Aviation Policy-2016 -- have simplified taxation and reduced royalty burdens, making it easier for companies to operate MRO facilities in India.

