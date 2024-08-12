Next iPhone SE may feature Apple Intelligence

Washington [US], August 12 : In an exciting development for Apple enthusiasts, the next iPhone SE might come equipped with advanced Apple Intelligence features, promising to enhance the appeal of Apple's budget-friendly smartphone.

According to The Verge, these AI capabilities will extend beyond the iPhone 15 Pro, potentially reaching the iPhone SE as early as early 2025.

Historically, the iPhone SE has been Apple's affordable option, typically reusing older design elements from models like the iPhone 8.

However, reports by The Verge suggest that the upcoming iPhone SE could adopt the design of the iPhone 14, abandoning the outdated aesthetics of its predecessors.

This new model is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and incorporate modern hardware that supports advanced on-device AI functions, which are currently too demanding for the iPhone 15.

While the iPhone 16 is anticipated to include additional features such as dual cameras and the new action button, the enhanced performance and contemporary design of the iPhone SE could make it a compelling choice for those seeking value without sacrificing modern technology.

The real test will be whether consumers will opt for the budget-friendly SE over the more feature-rich iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone SE, Apple's budget-friendly smartphone, offers a compelling blend of affordability and performance.

Traditionally, it reuses older designs, such as the iPhone 8's form factor, but it provides modern internals for a cost-effective price.

The next iPhone SE, rumoured for early 2025, is expected to adopt a more contemporary design akin to the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display and advanced Apple Intelligence AI capabilities, as per reports by The Verge.

This shift promises a more powerful and current experience while retaining its value-for-money appeal.

The new SE could significantly enhance its competitive edge against pricier models in Apple's lineup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor