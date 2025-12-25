NFR’s tech-driven measures save over 160 elephants, ensure safer train operations

Guwahati, Dec 25 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been undertaking a series of proactive, technology-driven initiatives to prevent wild elephant dashing incidents and ensure safe, uninterrupted train operations across its network, successfully protecting more than 160 wild elephants during 2025 alone.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Thursday that NFR’s sustained efforts have yielded encouraging results with over 160 elephant lives successfully protected during 2025 alone, reaffirming the railway zone’s strong commitment to wildlife conservation.

A major step in this direction is the deployment of the Intrusion Detection System (IDS), an advanced Artificial Intelligence-based technology utilising Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) principles, he said.

The system detects elephant movement near railway tracks and instantly provides real-time alerts to loco pilots and control rooms, enabling timely preventive action and enhancing operational safety.

According to the official, the IDS has already been successfully commissioned across key sections of NFR that pass through elephant corridors. At present, the system is operational in four important sections. These sections include, 24 km Kamakhya-Azara-Mirza section under Rangiya Division, the 32 km Habaipur-Lamsakhang-Patharkhola-Lumding section under Lumding Division, the 23 km Titabar–Mariani–Nakachari section under Tinsukia Division, all in Assam, and the 52 km Madarihat-Nagrakata section under Alipurduar Division in West Bengal.

Together, these installations cover 62.7 km of elephant corridors and 131 km of block sections, significantly improving safety in sensitive wildlife zones, the NFR CPRO said.

Building on this success, IDS installation works are currently underway across multiple divisions, including 92 km in Alipurduar, 25 km in Katihar in Bihar, 174 km in Rangiya, 110 km in Lumding and 12 km in Tinsukia Division.

According to Sharma, upon completion of the works, the system will cover all elephant corridors under NFR jurisdiction, totalling 146.4 km with an overall block section length of 413.42 km, creating a robust and comprehensive safety network.

He said that in addition, NFR has adopted innovative preventive measures to reduce train elephant interactions.

The ‘Plan Bee’ system, installed at vulnerable level crossing gates, uses amplified honey bee sounds audible up to 400 metres to deter elephants from approaching tracks.

In coordination with the Forest Department, NFR has also enhanced safety through real-time information sharing, nighttime speed restrictions in elephant corridors, temporary speed curbs based on sightings, sensitisation of train crews, installation of cautionary signage and vegetation clearance to improve visibility.

The NFR official said that at the national level, Indian Railways has strengthened wildlife protection by deploying an AI-enabled Intrusion Detection System (IDS) using Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) technology to detect elephants and other wildlife near railway tracks.

Successfully piloted on Northeast Frontier Railway, the system is now being expanded to other parts of the country, he said.

This expansion will cover an additional 981 route kilometres, taking the total coverage to 1,122 route kilometres across Indian Railways, reinforcing its commitment to wildlife conservation and safe train operations.

It is noteworthy that more than 2,000 elephants have been safely protected while crossing railway tracks across NFR since 2017, the CPRO claimed.

The NFR operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar with more than 7,362 Track Kilometres (TKM) in its jurisdiction.

