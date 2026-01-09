NHAI unveils new initiatives to create future professionals

New Delhi, Jan 9 The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in association with the Department of Higher Education, on Friday said it has launched the ‘NHAI Internship Programme’, which is designed to serve as a gateway for aspiring professionals to gain real-world, hands-on experience within the largest National Highway development ecosystem in the country.

NHAI also introduced a dedicated Internship Portal that will function as an integrated platform offering internship opportunities across over 150 major National Highway (NH) projects nationwide.

Each project will accommodate up to four interns, creating an initial pool of nearly 600 students drawn from institutions, including IITs, NITs and AICTE affiliated institutes across the country, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Portal offers programmes of one month, two months, and six months, aligned with varying academic and industry requirements.

All interns selected under the programme are provided with a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month to support learning, mobility, and professional growth, the minister added.

The programme will offer deep insights and hands-on exposure into how National Highways are planned, engineered and implemented on ground.

While the primary focus will be on Civil Engineering students, opportunities are also available for students from IT, Electronics, and Electrical Engineering disciplines, particularly in advanced domains such as Advanced Traffic Management Systems and Electronic Toll Collection.

The ‘Winter Internship’ offered under this programme received an encouraging response with participation of around 250 students.

Notably, around 500 applications have already been received for the six-month, final-year under-graduate internship programme.

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Higher Education has launched National Education Policy 2020, which encourages experimental learning, industry exposure and boosts employability by offering flexible curriculum and credit linked internship, along with extended duration internship during the final year of undergraduate programme.

“Aligned with the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the internship programme is structured to go beyond observational learning. Interns will actively participate in projects, gaining valuable field-based exposure for technical and managerial aspects of National Highway development,” said the ministry.

