NIELIT inks 8 pacts to boost Digital India mission

New Delhi, April 27 The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with eight organisations, including the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), ERNET India, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Skyroot Aerospace, Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) and Kyndryl India, in a major step towards advancing the Digital India mission.

These partnerships are designed to enhance education, skilling, research, and innovation in the fields of Electronics and Information Technology. The areas of collaboration span across joint research projects, curriculum development, capacity building, training, skilling programmes, and support for emerging technologies and innovation, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday.

In his remarks on the occasion, MeitY Secretary, S. Krishnan, said: "This is a strategic convergence of academia, industry, and government institutions to foster a robust digital ecosystem and develop a future-ready workforce. Collaborative efforts like these are essential to shaping a digitally empowered society and a thriving knowledge economy."

He further appreciated the leadership of the NIELIT Director General, Dr. M.M. Tripathi, and the entire NIELIT team for their pivotal role in forging these partnerships and advancing the organisation's commitment to bridging the gap between industry needs and academic outcomes through high-quality, practical education and skilling initiatives

The event was attended by MeitY's Economic Adviser, Preeti Nath, NIELIT DG Tripathi, MeitY Scientist G & Group Coordinator, Tulika Pandey, SCL DG, Dr Kamaljeet Singh, ERNET India DG Sanjeev Bansal, Kyndryl India's Director CSR & ESG, Girija Mukund, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Dean & Director, Dr. Krishnashree Achuthan, Skyroot Aerospace VP C.V.S Kiran, NISE DG, Mohammad Rihan, and Heartfulness Institute Director, Dr Narsi Reddy.

The NIELIT is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, dedicated to promoting education, training, and research in electronics, IT, and emerging technologies.

With 56 own centres, a vast network of over 700 Accredited Training Partners, and more than 9,000 facilitation centres across the country, the NIELIT plays a pivotal role in developing skilled manpower for the digital economy. It is also recognized as a National Examination Body for accrediting institutions and organizations conducting non-formal sector courses in IT and electronics, the official statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor