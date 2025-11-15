NLDSL, Andhra Pradesh join hands to develop dashboard on state’s logistics operations

New Delhi, Nov 15 NICDC Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL) and the Andhra Pradesh Government on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to digitise the state’s logistics landscape using the Unified Logistics Interface Platform.

The collaboration aims to develop a robust integrated digital platform with real-time visibility into the state’s logistics operations and performance metrics.

The platform aims to enhance coordination, improve efficiency, and support informed decision-making across sectors, enabling stakeholders to access real-time information seamlessly, the statement noted.

The Andhra Pradesh government, through Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd. (INCAP), will collaborate with NLDSL to build an integrated logistics dashboard for monitoring logistics-related key performance indicators (KPIs) across various state departments, said the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

The analytical insights and actionable reports generated through this dashboard will be used to strengthen and upgrade the state’s logistics ecosystem by leveraging the capabilities of ULIP.

ULIP is a digital gateway that enables industry stakeholders to access logistics-related datasets from various government systems through API-based integration.

The Commerce ministry said that the collaboration is a major milestone in integrating advanced technological solutions with logistics development and contributes to strengthening India’s position as a global leader in efficient, modern, and resilient supply-chain infrastructure.

This partnership marks a significant step toward building world-class logistics infrastructure aligned with the National Logistics Policy (NLP), it added.

ULIP has integrated with 44 systems across 11 ministries through 136 APIs, covering more than 2,000 data fields. Over 210 applications have been developed by companies using ULIP, resulting in more than 200 crore API transactions.

In addition to private-sector adoption, ULIP is supporting data-driven governance by delivering synthesised logistics insights to ministries and departments, including Coal, Food Corporation of India (FCI), and various state governments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor