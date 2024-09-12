No response, poor service, faulty software: Ola Electric customers vent it out on social media

Mumbai, Sep 12 After the shocking Ola Electric showroom fire incident in Karnataka, the company's social media platforms were flooded with complaints about its EV scooters, as several customers raised serious concerns about product quality and service.

Ola Electric users had complaints ranging from faulty software, bad service quality and poor response from the company when raised.

A social media user who tagged the company in his post said, "It's been a month and my scooter is still in the service center. We bought it just 40 days ago, and it's been there for 30 days. What kind of service is this? How are you resolving this issue?"

Another social media user said in his X post, "From the last 15 days, slot is not available in Kolkata. Very bad service in Kolkata Zone".

On Tuesday, An aggrieved Ola Electric customer set a company's showroom on fire after an argument with the staff over issues in his newly-purchased electric vehicle in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city.

The accused was identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Nadeem.

After the incident, the company said in a statement, “We highly condemn such unlawful acts, and will take all necessary legal measures to ensure that appropriate and strict actions are taken in this matter and such incidents are not repeated."

Meanwhile, another aggrieved Ola Electric user said, "I have complained many times on calls on this platform but no response from Ola. I was informed that a technician will come last Friday. No-one came. No call or message or any info from Ola provides."

Another OLA EV user posted, "Ola s1 pro gen 2 software is not working."

One customer reported that the EV scooter's screen suddenly turned off while it was fully charged.

Ola Electric responded to such complaints on social media platform X. The company said, "We regret hearing about your experience. We're connecting with you over the call to understand this better."

Ola Electric shares continue to slide as its stock lost more than 30 per cent from its recent all-time peak of Rs 157.40 apiece.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-run company’s stock dropped 3 per cent to around Rs 110 per share. It was, however, still up 45 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 76 apiece.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor