Nokia signs 5G patent cross-license pact with OPPO

New Delhi, Jan 24 Nokia on Wednesday signed a 5G patent cross-license agreement with global smartphone brand OPPO that covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in cellular technologies.

Under the agreement, OPPO will make royalty payments, along with catch-up payments to cover the periods of non-payment.

The agreement resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties, the companies said in a statement.

"The new agreement - along with the other major smartphone agreements we have concluded over the past year - will provide long-term financial stability to our licensing business," said Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies.

Feng Ying, OPPO's Chief Intellectual Property Officer, said they are pleased to have reached this global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia, which includes cross-licensing for 5G standard-essential patents.

"OPPO continues to advocate for reasonable royalty fees and a long-term approach to intellectual property that supports the resolution of disputes through amicable negotiations and mutual respect for the value of all intellectual property," he added.

Last year, OPPO deposited with the Delhi High Court 23 per cent of the amount generated from its sales in India for infringing upon Nokia's patent.

According to sources, the Chinese company deposited 23 per cent to Nokia from the sale of around 77 million devices in India since 2019, before the court-set deadline of August 25. However, the exact amount deposited by OPPO could not be ascertained.

The Supreme Court had dismissed OPPO’s plea against a Delhi HC order which directed the company to deposit 23 per cent of the amount generated from its sales in the country for infringing upon Nokia's patent.

Courts in India, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Brazil have all given their verdicts in Nokia’s favour. OPPO had secured a licence from Nokia in 2018 for using some of the Finnish telecom gear company’s technology for three years.

