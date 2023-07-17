Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India

New Delhi, July 17 As 5G rolls out rapidly across the country, Nokia on Monday announced the establishment of a 5G skill development centre in Gujarat, in collaboration with Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and Kaushalya-The Skill University.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) at ITI Kubernagar is setting up a skill Lab to train candidates in 5G technology skills with the aim of providing placement offers within 4-6 weeks of course completion to at least 70 per cent of learners, the company said in a statement.

About 300 such candidates will benefit from the programme in the first year of the project.

“Nokia is at the forefront of leading innovation in telecom technologies, and we are investing to develop a pool of technically skilled manpower to help build the 5G ecosystem,” said Amit Marwah, CMO, Nokia India.

The company said that it will be investing in infrastructure, equipment and training for the five labs in the CoE as part of its India corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

“The unveiling of our state-of-the-art CoE with 5G, IoT, advanced security surveillance, line assembler and advanced mobile repair labs, represents a significant milestone in our organisation's commitment to skilling youth of India in emerging telecom job roles,” said Arvind Bali, CEO, TSSC.

The 5G skill development centre was inaugurated by state Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment Balvantsinh Rajput.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor