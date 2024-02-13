Norden Communication partners C-DAC to make thermal cameras used by security agencies

New Delhi, Feb 13 Norden Communication on Tuesday announced it has tied up with the Centre for Development and Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to develop AI-based general purpose thermal cameras, which are for security purposes and other industrial applications.

C-DAC is a research and development (R&D) organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Norden Communication said in a statement that it has entered into an exclusive partnership based on Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the development of 'General Purpose Thermal Camera'.

“This collaboration stands as an opportunity to advance in surveillance technology and demonstrates unwavering dedication to national security as a part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Prashant Oberoi, Director-India and SAARC, Norden Communication.

Norden, which specialises in the manufacture and distribution of Extra-Low Voltage (ELV) solutions, aligns with the vision of C-DAC in the realm of surveillance technology.

As a Transfer of Technology (TOT) partner, Norden commits to the production, marketing, sale, and implementation of the general-purpose thermal camera in national highway, defense and oil and gas sectors. About 30 per cent of production is expected under this agreement in this sector.

The general-purpose thermal camera, powered by artificial intelligence, is a smart camera tailored for industrial applications. It ensures data accuracy in diverse light and weather conditions, making it a versatile solution for various sectors such as national highways, border areas, forests, solar farms, and more.

Notably, these thermal cameras excel in penetrating snow, thanks to its capability to detect infrared radiation, enabling the capture of heat signatures even in cold and snowy environments.

UK-based Norden Communication is a manufacturing company. Its reliable and tested products cater to different environments, including telecommunications, surveillance systems and public address systems. Company product line includes Norden Cabling System, Norden surveillance System, Norden Public Address systems, Norden Access Control Systems and Norden UPS Systems.

The company stands as a manufacturer of innovative products embedded with smart technology designed for efficient security management.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor