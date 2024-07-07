Not all animal diseases are zoonotic: Animal Husbandry department

New Delhi, July 7 Zoonoses are infectious diseases that can transfer between animals and humans, such as rabies, anthrax, influenza (H1N1 and H5N1), Nipah, Covid-19, brucellosis, and tuberculosis; however, not all diseases are 'zoonotic', said the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) on Sunday.

The department has organised an interactive session chaired by Alka Upadhyaya, the Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (AHD), to observe World Zoonoses Day.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, understanding which diseases are zoonotic is crucial for effective public health strategies and preventing unnecessary fear and stigmatisation of animals.

"Raising awareness aids in early detection, prevention, and control, ultimately protecting public health. Educating the public about the distinction between zoonotic and non-zoonotic diseases helps reduce unwarranted fear and promotes a more informed approach to animal health and safety," said DAHD.

To mitigate the risk of zoonotic diseases, DAHD has launched a nationwide campaign for Brucella vaccination of bovine calves under the National Animal Disease Control Programme and undertaken rabies vaccination under Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases.

The department said that it is also implementing a comprehensive nationwide surveillance plan for economically important animal diseases.

Additionally, under the One Health approach, the National Joint Outbreak Response Team has been established, comprising experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ICMR, DAHD, ICAR, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

India has the largest livestock population, with 536 million livestock and 851 million poultry, which accounts for nearly 11 per cent and 18 per cent of the global livestock and poultry population, respectively.

India is the world's largest producer of milk and the second-largest producer of eggs.

World Zoonoses Day is celebrated in honour of Louis Pasteur, who administered the first successful rabies vaccine, a zoonotic disease, on July 6, 1885.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor