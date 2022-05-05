Nothing Phone (1) to be launched this year in India, to be available via Flipkart

Nothing Phone (1) is set to launch later this year in India and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The company’s founder and CEO, Carl Pei, did not reveal much about the Phone (1) but claimed that it would be unlike anything else in the market. We still do not know the exact launch date of the Nothing Phone (1). While we wait to hear some official details on the same, a new leak has now revealed the key specifications of the Nothing Phone (1).

A Twitter user (@rsjadon01) has listed the Nothing Phone (1) specifications ahead of its official launch. The leaked details reveal that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. We have seen the same chipset on multiple smartphones in India, like the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, iQOO Z5 5G and the Vivo T1 Pro 5G.Nothing Phone (1) will also come with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The phone will pack a 4500 mAh battery. There is no word on the fast charging speed at the moment. However, the leaked post reveals that the Nothing Phone (1) will come with wireless charging support. Software-wise, the phone will run Android 12 out of the box.



Nothing has released a preview version of the Nothing Phone launcher, which will be officially available on Phone (1) as well.On the back, there will be a triple-camera setup. The phone will come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Phone (1) will feature a 32MP front camera. Notably, while the company has kept most product details under wraps, a few renders of the Nothing Phone (1) went viral earlier this month. One of the renders show the phone with a transparent back panel that displays the wireless charging coil and camera module in a nice sea green colour. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the back, as indicated by a red button. Besides announcing its smartphone, the startup has also launched the Nothing Launcher, which provides a glimpse of the Android-based Nothing OS.



