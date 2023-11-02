NSDC, HCLTech join hands to bridge skills gap in tech, engineering sectors

New Delhi, Nov 2 The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Thursday entered into a partnership with tech firm HCLTech to bridge the skills gap, particularly in the tech and engineering sectors.

Under this partnership, both organisations will work together to promote the adoption of technology among learners from diverse backgrounds and explore new global markets and business opportunities.

"This is a significant step towards moving from qualification-based hiring to skill-based hiring. Both parties will also collaborate to offer reskilling, upskilling online courses to prepare for opportunities in a dynamic job market," Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, said in a statement.

This strategic partnership will also enable NSDC and HCLTech to jointly transform the assessment landscape and digital learning by introducing digital assessments in tech and non-tech-based courses (B2B & B2C).

Both firms will jointly leverage each other’s technical and domain expertise in the assessment platform, assessment & hiring test (both tech and non-tech), smart labs (coding and data science), learning programmes, faculty development & certification programs, and advisory services for government and institutions.

"I am confident that HCLTech’s proven Career Shaper learning and assessments platforms and NSDC experience in talent and nation building can make a significant impact in how technology can be smartly used for skilling," said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, EdTech Business, HCLTech.

Moreover, both firms will also collaborate in creating joint IPs for digitalising and digitising assessments, covering the wider landscape of skills as well as the educational ecosystem and engaging in advisory services and positioning tech solutions.

NSDC, operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is actively advancing digital skills for India's youth by integrating technology into skill development. Online learning platforms and digital resources have been introduced, making training materials more accessible and adaptable to changing industry trends.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor