Oakter 65W Gan Charger Review: A compact power-house for all devices?

New Delhi [India], November 4 : When you think of charging your ecosystem of devicesfrom smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, buds, tablets, laptops and moreit's a serious business. A right charger and cable are non-negotiable for protecting such expensive devices, as incorrect charging can cause serious harm to them.

So, don't have the common misconception that 'if the plug fits, it works,' as modern charging is a complex, high-speed 'conversation' between your device, its battery, the power adapter, and even the cable itself. I recently tested the Oakter 65W Gan charger, so let me share key insights to help you make the right decision for your charging needs.

Priced at around Rs 1,599, this 65W Gan charger by Oakter is a well-built, compelling option that can cater to all your charging needs. Whether it's a MacBook or tablet, this one can charge a laptop while also handling your smartphones, along with watches and buds.

The charger comes with a 1.5 metre long cable, which I find ideal, as it eliminates the need to worry about the distance from the charging point. I can place my device conveniently, as this ample length provides excellent flexibility.

The design is impressively compacta key benefit of GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, which runs cooler and more efficiently than old silicon chargers. It's suitable for all USB-C PD-enabled devices. It's lightweight and comes with a 3-pin Indian plug offering a stable, secure fit in Indian sockets. It's also BIS certified for added safety, featuring built-in protection against overheating, short circuits, and voltage spikes.

The charging is intelligent, automatically detecting the device and the wattage it requires. It supports key protocols like USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS (Programmable Power Supply), allowing it to deliver power optimally.

For instance, if you're charging a phone that supports 45W of charging, then this Gan charger will charge it at 45W. In case you want to charge your buds that support 10W of charging, then it'll provide only 10W of charging, and I think it's quite critical, as I have several older devices, and I'm often hesitant to handle charging from the powerful chargers we get with many Android ultra-premium smartphones.

And we can't forget the cable, which should no longer be treated like a dumb pipe. The Oakter 65W Gan charger comes with a five-foot-long high-quality cable. The only potential drawback is that there is a single port, so you can't charge multiple devices simultaneously.

I guess it's a deliberate move by Oakter as they want to offer 100% charging power to one device at a time to ensure optimal charging without compromise. For that reason, it's not a deal breaker.

I think that, as an original design Indian manufacturer (mentioned on their site), Oakter has done a great job of creating a Gan charger that can be trusted. So, if you are serious about protecting and efficiently powering your expensive devices, you can consider this one.

My rating: 4/5

