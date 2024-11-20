Omar Abdullah bats for organic farming to increase farmers’ income

Jammu, Nov 20 J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday called for the promotion of organic farming in order to increase the income of farmers.

Addressing the inaugural function at the agricultural summit and Kisan Mela organised by the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture and Technology (SKUAST) here, Abdullah said: "It is important to promote organic farming in order to increase the income of our farmers."

Appreciating that the SKUAST Jammu and also the SKUAST Kashmir have made a lot of progress, he said: "We must try to improve production of agriculture-related items. We can export these items if we improve our production and through agricultural exports, our economy can see a huge boost. You will find factories in some places while other places will have tourist destinations, but farmers are found everywhere."

“Unfortunately, our farmers are not getting due attention. Our focus is on other sectors as agriculture and its allied sectors remain neglected. We can make a lot of economic progress if we give due attention towards agriculture and allies sectors. At present, we are forced to import everything right from milk to meat. We must try to provide adequate financial backing to farmers," the Chief Minister added.

He rued the fact that the children of our farmers don't want to be farmers as they are not getting good profit.

"It is the duty of SKAUST Jammu and SKAUST Srinagar to ensure that farmers get all updates about climate. Agriculture is facing many challenges, there is less snowfall now. Global warming is another big challenge for farmers," he said.

On a positive note, Abdullah said that the Basmati rice of R.S. Pura and the Rajma beans of Jammu are famous all over. He added that the entire agricultural scenario has changed due to new types of crops, vegetables, and fruits.

"We have to make farmers mentally prepared for future challenges. They need to be made aware of modern technology to promote multi-cropping. Research must have practical implementation and farmers can benefit only if they are properly guided. Agricultural universities must focus on research and then involve farmers in research mechanisms," he said.

The Chief Minister assured all governmental support to the SKAUST in its mission to increase agricultural production. Omar hoped that today’s Kisan Sammelan would help and benefit farmers from both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor