On-Demand Gaming: Romil Ramgarhia talks about unleashing the potential of Cloud-Powered Play

Embarking on a journey into the future of gaming, the spotlight now shines brightly on the transformative force known as Cloud-Powered Play. In an era where technological strides redefine our digital experiences, cloud gaming emerges as a game-changer, reshaping the very essence of how we engage with our favorite games. As we navigate the realms of this cutting-edge phenomenon, we explore the untapped potential it holds for gamers worldwide. In this discourse, guided by the insights of industry luminary, Romil Ramgarhia, Ex- COO of BARC India, we will unravel the intricacies of cloud gaming to anticipate the exhilarating possibilities that await in the evolving landscape of on-demand, cloud-powered play.

Sowhatexactlyiscloudgamingorgamestreaming?

Cloud gaming, also known as game streaming, marks a groundbreaking shift in the gaming landscape, liberating players from the confines of traditional gaming setups. In simple terms, it enables users to play high-caliber video games via the internet without the need for specialized gaming consoles or high-powered computers. The crux of cloud gaming lies in offloading the game processing and rendering tasks to robust servers located in data centers. The audio and visual outputs are then streamed directly to the player's device in real time.

This approach not only removes the requirement for costly gaming hardware but also extends gaming accessibility across a myriad of devices, ranging from smartphones to laptops. The beauty of cloud gaming lies in its scalability and convenience, ushering in a new era of gaming that is not bound by physical limitations.

Romil Ramgarhia explains, "As the gaming industry in India accelerates its growth fueled by advanced technologies and widespread consumer adoption, the nation emerges as a rising force in the global gaming arena. Fueled by an insatiable demand for mobile gaming, India is poised to not just keep pace but set the stage as a prominent global hub for gaming in the near future."

According to statista.com, the Cloud Gaming landscape in India is poised for remarkable growth in the forthcoming years. Projections indicate a surge in revenue, set to reach a substantial US$102.90 million by 2024. This upward trajectory is expected to persist, with an impressive annual growth rate of 44.69% forecasted from 2024 to 2027, ultimately culminating in a substantial market volume of US$311.70 million by 2027.

The user base is also anticipated to witness significant expansion, with an estimated 28.2 million users engaged in the Cloud Gaming market in India by 2027. This promising growth trajectory is further underscored by the projected increase in user penetration rate, climbing from 1.6% in 2024 to 1.9% by 2027. These statistics collectively highlight the burgeoning influence and expanding reach of Cloud Gaming services within the Indian populace.

With such great numbers, the sky is the limit for gamers in India! reiterates Romil Ramgarhia. He further explains, "Cloud gaming turns any device into a gaming powerhouse, perfect for youngsters always on the go. It's not just about fun; it's the safest way forward, shielding us from app safety worries and standing strong against cyber threats. In the gaming world, the cloud is not just a game-changer; it's our safety net for the future."

“Playing games through a cloud-based platform offers a higher level of security by making it tougher for hackers to interrupt or bypass the game client. This is because the game data is stored in a virtual space, making it less exposed compared to the traditional setup.” Says Romil Ramgarhia.

The benefits are numerous - your information is protected by industry standards, reducing the chances of hacking; costs are minimized as companies pay only for what they use with a "pay as you go" model; game progress is secure even if your computer breaks, and there's no need to install games or updates he further adds.

Cloud gaming allows playing high-end games on low-end machines, ensuring excellent quality even with a budget-friendly laptop. With easy access to multiple games and the ability to switch between them effortlessly, cloud gaming makes piracy more challenging, contributing to a more secure gaming environment. Moreover, it supports various devices, enabling users to play from anywhere in the world without carrying a console.

However, like in every technology, there is a flip side in terms of safety and privacy in cloud gaming as well. Looking towards the future, developers are focusing on fortifying cloud-based technology and security measures. One of the most prominent threats to the cloud gaming industry is the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a concern that looms large. As user accounts and saved games find their home in the cloud, any disruption in service due to an attack would render gaming impossible. This challenges developers to stay vigilant, implementing robust safeguards to ensure a secure and uninterrupted gaming experience in the realm of cloud-based gaming.

Despite being in the early chapters of cloud gaming, India stands on the brink of a gaming revolution. The burgeoning popularity, coupled with the increasing user base, paints a picture of an industry poised for significant growth. The canvas is far from complete, but the strokes of innovation and resilience are shaping a landscape where the potential of cloud gaming in India is undeniably bright.