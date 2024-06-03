ONDC clocks all-time high of 8.9 million transactions in May

New Delhi, June 3 The government-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Monday said it recorded an all-time high of 8.9 million transactions across retail and ride-hailing segments in May.

This represented a robust 23 per cent month-on-month increase in total transaction volume, the ONDC said in a statement.

In the retail segment, the ONDC hit a new peak of 5 million orders in May, up from 3.59 million in April. The network also saw a single-day record of 200,000 retail transactions during the month.

"The grocery and food delivery categories each crossed the 1 million order mark for the first time, while home and kitchen had 630,000 orders, fashion had 330,000 orders, and other retail sub-categories added up to 2 million orders,” said the network.

The ride-hailing segment witnessed slower growth, increasing from 3.6 million trips in April to 3.8 million in May, still lower than its March peak of 4 million trips.

The ONDC now has around 535,000 sellers across over 1,200 cities, with 84 per cent being small sellers contributing 56 per cent of total orders. The Network also saw an all-time high of 200,000 retail transactions in a single day during the month.

